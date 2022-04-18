Without stimulus checks or child tax credit payments, many Americans can’t afford emergency expenses. One work benefit could help address that

urbazon | E+ | Getty Images

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, many Americans felt the financial shock of a sudden drop in income. If the same kind of event were to happen today, many people would still struggle financially, according to a poll conducted by the Bipartisan Policy Center, Funding Our Future coalition and Morning Consult. What's more, the stopgaps provided by the government — namely stimulus checks and monthly child tax credit payments — are no longer available to help curb financial distress. But one solution — emergency savings plans provided through employers — could help, according to the report.

How Americans are struggling

The survey found 42% of employed Americans feel very or somewhat financially insecure. Moreover, 24% have zero savings set aside for an emergency expense. Notably, the poll does not factor in the 40% of adults who are not employed. If it did, the emergency savings shortfall would likely be even more pronounced. One-third of working adults say they would be very or somewhat uncomfortable with their ability to pay a $400 emergency expense. Moreover, 8% indicated they wouldn't be able to afford it at all. At the same time, 30% of Americans said they could cover a month or less of expenses if their income disappeared.

Those who are more likely to struggle include parents, as well as workers with less than $50,000 in income. Employed adults have struggled in the past 12 months when it comes to paying down debt, which was cited by 47% of respondents. That is followed by paying utilities and telecom bills, 46%; rent or mortgage, 44%; credit cards, 42%; food, 41%; transportation, 31%; clothing, 19%; recreational goods, 15%; student loans, 14%; child care or tuition, 9%; and other, 4%. The online survey was conducted on Feb. 10 and included 1,600 employed adults.

Emergency savings plans may help

About 14% of workers have borrowed or withdrawn money from their retirement accounts in the past year, according to the survey. If employers offered another benefit — emergency savings accounts — that may help employees establish a financial buffer and prevent them from dipping into their long-term investments. Like retirement plans, the emergency savings accounts would be linked to payroll. Workers could choose to set aside an after-tax portion of their paychecks toward their emergency savings funds. Should an unexpected event arise, they would be able to access the money penalty-free.