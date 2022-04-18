Florida judge overturns CDC mask mandate for public transit, planes

Travelers make their way through the Miami International Airport before starting the Labor Day weekend on September 03, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

A federal judge in Florida on Monday vacated the Biden administration's national mask mandate for planes and other forms of public transportation, arguing that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had overstepped its authority.

The ruling comes less than a week after the CDC had decided to extend the mandate for 15 days, amid a rise in Covid infections nationwide due to the more contagious omicron BA.2 subvariant.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said the CDC had failed to adequately explain its decisions and violated the procedures for federal agencies to issue rules.

While local authorities across the country have lifted mask mandates, the CDC decided last week to keep the federal requirements for public transportation in place through May 3.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.