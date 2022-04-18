CNBC Investing Club

We're buying even more of this out of favor social media stock

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubHere's why we're adding a beer stock and a health-care name to our Bullpen watch list
Jim Cramer21 min ago
CNBC Investing ClubWhat the Investing Club is watching Monday — including Musk's 'Love Me Tender' and BofA's bank earnings finale
Jeff Marks
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: The week in review, the week ahead — April 14, 2022
Zev Fima
Read More