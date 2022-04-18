Ex-NFL star Marshawn Lynch, Macklemore join ownership group of NHL's Seattle Kraken

The NHL's Seattle Kraken has added former NFL star Marshawn Lynch and rapper Macklemore as minority investors.

The terms of the investments were not made public. Sports bankers estimate that minority equity stake deals similar to this are generally for 1% of a team or less. The Kraken's estimated value is $875 million, according to Forbes.

Lynch expressed his appreciation for the city where he played seven of his 13 NFL seasons with the Seahawks, helping the franchise win its first Super Bowl in 2014.

"This is something I never would have imagined," Lynch said in a statement. "I always dreamed of playing on a professional team but owning one is something special. As I look back on some of my accomplishments — I retired before I was 30 and now being an owner of a professional club at the age of 35 – I'm gonna continue to count my blessings."

The Kraken will end its first season next month after joining the NHL as an expansion franchise in October. The team is controlled by majority owner David Bonderman who paid a $650 million expansion fee to join the league. That's up from the $500 million expansion fee the Las Vegas Golden Knights paid in 2016 to join the NHL.

In an interview with CNBC, Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke said Lynch and Macklemore first expressed an interest in joining the franchise as investors last summer. The deal was eventually finalized by the NHL this month.

"For us, we didn't need additional investors, but the thing that attracted us to these guys was their interest in community activism through this organization, and that's a big deal," said Leiweke, who is also an investor with the Kraken.