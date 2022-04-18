Ukraine's major western city of Lviv hit by missiles; Mariupol resistance holds out despite heavy losses

Stubborn Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol has "severely tested Russian forces" and slowed Moscow's plans elsewhere, the British government said Monday. But the human cost has been "significant."

"Russian commanders will be concerned by the time it is taking to subdue Mariupol," the U.K. Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update.

The Russian siege of Mariupol has come "at a significant cost to its residents," the ministry said. Much of the city has been destroyed, and the mayor of Mariupol said last week that 10,000 civilians have died there.

"The targeting of populated areas within Mariupol aligns with Russia's approach to Chechnya in 1999 and Syria in 2016," the ministry said.

Russia used artillery to almost entirely destroy the Chechen capital of Grozny in 1999, and Russia bombed civilian areas of Aleppo, Syria, from the air in 2016.

"This is despite the 24 February 2022 claims of Russia's Defence Ministry that Russia would neither strike cities nor threaten the Ukrainian population," the British government said.

A Russian embassy staff member has directed CNBC inquiries to the Russian Federation Ministry of Defense website, which is unavailable.

— Ted Kemp