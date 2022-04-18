Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Twitter, Netgear and more

Musk would have been appointed to Twitter's board on Saturday, but the world's richest man informed the company on the day that he would not, in fact, be taking the board seat.

Here are the stocks making headlines after the bell.

Twitter — Shares of the tech company rose about 1% in extended trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that Apollo Global was considering participating in a takeover bid for Twitter. Apollo could potentially assist Elon Musk or another bidder to raise the financing for a deal, according to the report.

Netgear — Shares of the tech company fell about 10% after the company announced first-quarter guidance that came in below StreetAccount estimates. Netgear said the U.S. consumer WiFi market declined in the first quarter of 2022 and that it suffered with supply chain issues related to the Covid lockdowns in China.

Super Micro Computer — The information technology stock rose more than 13% in extended trade after the company raised its guidance for the quarter ended March 31. Super Micro Computer hiked its guidance for earnings and revenue, citing strong growth in customer demand.

J.B. Hunt Transportation Services — Shares of the shipping company ticked up about 1% after a stronger-than-expected first-quarter report. J.B. Hunt reported $2.29 in earnings per share on $3.49 billion in revenue. Analysts were expecting $1.94 per share on $3.29 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv.