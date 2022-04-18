CNBC Pro

UBS downgrades United, citing risk of rising costs amid fleet upgrade

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Biogen, Wendy's, Sirius XM, Amazon & more
Michael Blooman hour ago
CNBC ProBuy Biogen as stock looks 'too good to ignore,' Wells Fargo says
Samantha Subin2 hours ago
CNBC ProBMO downgrades Wendy's, says rising prices will hurt fast-food chain
Samantha Subin3 hours ago
Read More