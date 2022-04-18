What to watch today: Stock futures fall as the 10-year Treasury yield tops a 3-year high

Elon Musk posted a tweet Saturday, saying "Love Me Tender," days after making an unsolicited $43 billion cash offer to buy Twitter (TWTR). After a TED talk Thursday, Musk hinted at the possibility of a hostile bid, in which he would bypass the social media company's board and put the offer directly to shareholders. (Reuters)



The tweet seemed to imply Musk, the world's richest person and CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX, might seek to buy shares from investors in what's called a tender offer. Twitter on Friday adopted a "poison pill" to limit Musk's ability to raise his stake in the company. Shares of Twitter rose more than 3.5% in the premarket. (CNBC)



* Musk’s tweets about taking Tesla private were false, new court filing says (CNBC)

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) CEO RJ Scaringe said he remains "really confident" the electric vehicle company can produce 25,000 R1 pickups and SUVs in 2022. That estimate is down from initial expectations of about 50,000 vehicles, slashed by supplier disruptions. (CNBC)



* Scaringe warns of looming EV battery shortage, worst than current chip crunch (WSJ)

China's first-quarter gross domestic product grew a faster-than-expected 4.8% despite the impact of Covid lockdowns in March. Beginning last month, China struggled to contain its worst Covid outbreak since the initial phase of the pandemic in 2020. (CNBC)



Three people have died as of Sunday, officials of locked-down Shanghai said, attributing the fatalities to preexisting health conditions. Shanghai began a two-stage lockdown and mass virus testing in late March that was supposed to stop after just over a week later. But authorities have yet to set an end date. (CNBC)

Russian missiles hit Lviv in western Ukraine on Monday, killing at least seven people, Ukrainian officials said, as Moscow's troops stepped up strikes on infrastructure in preparation for an all-out assault in the east. Mariupol, the besieged eastern city, has refused Russia's demand to surrender. (AP)



The mayor of Mariupol said last week that 10,000 civilians have died there. "The targeting of populated areas within Mariupol aligns with Russia's approach to Chechnya in 1999 and Syria in 2016," the U.K. Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update. (CNBC)

The White House is taking a key step toward ensuring that federal dollars will support U.S. manufacturing, issuing requirements Monday for how projects funded by the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package source their construction material. (AP)



The Biden administration will resume selling leases to drill for oil and natural gas on federal lands starting this week. However, the move will come with a major reduction in the number of acres offered and an increase in the royalties companies must pay to drill. (NBC News)

Infowars on Sunday filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the face of multiple defamation lawsuits. Alex Jones, founder of conspiracy site Infowars, was found liable for damages in a trio of lawsuits filed after he falsely claimed the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax. (Reuters)