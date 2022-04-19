A $1 million winning Powerball ticket will expire soon. Here's how much lottery players leave on the table

Powerball players may want to make sure they're looking more closely at their numbers after each drawing.

In about two weeks — on May 5 — a ticket purchased in Michigan a year earlier and worth $1 million will expire. And just last month in Maryland, no one came forward by the deadline to claim a $10 million Powerball prize.

"You need to check your ticket for all prize levels," said Carole Gentry, spokesperson for Maryland Lottery and Gaming. "Just because you haven't won the jackpot doesn't mean you didn't win another prize."

More from Personal Finance:

1 in 5 workers runs out of money before payday, survey finds

Pooling money makes couples more likely to stay together

Heading to a new job? Don’t forget about your 401(k) plan

Powerball's top prize for Wednesday night's drawing is $370 million — making the unclaimed lower-tier prizes pale in comparison. Yet some jackpots also have gone unclaimed by their winners over the years in both Powerball and Mega Millions.

They range from a ticket sold in Florida in 2013 that was worth $16.5 million (representing one-third of a $50 million jackpot split three ways) to a $77.1 million prize in 2011, with the winning ticket purchased in Georgia.

And beyond the top prizes, there are lesser amounts that also can end up unclaimed, whether due to loss of a ticket, forgetting to review the winning numbers or other mishaps.