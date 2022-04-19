Asia-Pacific stocks rise; China announces financial support for Covid-hit sectors

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific edged higher in Tuesday morning trade, as investors watched for market reaction to China's central bank announcing financial support for Covid-hit sectors.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan jumped 1.11% in early trade while the Topix index gained 0.99%. South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.72%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.22%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.13% higher.

On Monday, the People's Bank of China announced it will increase financial support for industries, businesses and people affected by Covid-19.

The announcement came after China reported mixed economic data, with retail sales in March coming in below expectations while first-quarter GDP was higher than anticipated. Mainland China has for weeks been battling its most severe Covid outbreak since the initial phase of the pandemic in 2020.