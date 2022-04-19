IMF cuts global growth forecasts on Russia-Ukraine war, says risks to economy have risen sharply

A view of damage in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol under the control of Russian military and pro-Russian separatists, on April 17, 2022.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its global growth projections for 2022 and 2023, saying the economic hit from Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine will "propagate far and wide."

The Washington-based institution is now projecting a 3.6% GDP rate for the global economy this year and for 2023. This represents a 0.8 and 0.2 percentage point drop, respectively, from its forecasts published in January.

"Global economic prospects have been severely set back, largely because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine," Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, economic counsellor at the IMF, said in a blog post Tuesday, marking the release of the IMF's latest World Economic Outlook report.

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 with officials like NATO's Jens Stoltenberg noting that Moscow is hoping to gain control of the whole of its neighbor.

"The effects of the war will propagate far and wide, adding to price pressures and exacerbating significant policy challenges," Gourinchas said in his blogpost.

The World Bank also cut its global growth expectations on Monday, now estimating a growth rate for 2022 of 3.2%, down from 4.1%.