CNBC Investing Club

Halliburton shares fell for the wrong reason early Tuesday — here's why we're buying more

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Tuesday — the Street has gone way too negative
Jim Cramer40 min ago
CNBC Investing ClubWe're buying even more of this out of favor social media stock
Jeff Marks
CNBC Investing ClubHere's why we're adding a beer stock and a health-care name to our Bullpen watch list
Jim Cramer
Read More