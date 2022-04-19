Sanctioned Russian bank founder Oleg Tinkov condemns 'insane' Ukraine war, calls on West to give Putin face-saving exit

Sanctioned Russian digital bank founder Oleg Tinkov on Tuesday blasted his nation's "insane" war against Ukraine and called on Western nations to give Russia's leader Vladimir Putin "a clear exit to save his face and stop this massacre."

Tinkov, in an impassioned Instagram post, also claimed that "90% of Russians are AGAINST this war!" He also argued that the remaining 10% are "morons," and that the Russian army has been exposed as 'sh---y."

The screed by the founder of TCS Group Holding and the digital Tinkoff Bank came weeks after the United Kingdom sanctioned Tinkov, freezing his personal assets in the U.K. The U.K. also sanctioned a number of other Russian individuals and entities.

Before Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, the 54-year-old Tinkov's wealth had been estimated at more than $4.42 billion.

But Forbes reported last month that he had lost his status as a billionaire, as his shares in Tinkoff Bank tanked in value since November.

"I do not see ONE beneficiary of this insane war!" Tinkov wrote in Russian in his Instagram post. "Innocent people and soldiers are dying. The generals woke up from a hangover, realized they had a sh---y army."

"And how will the army be good if everything else in the country is s--t and dirty in nepotism."