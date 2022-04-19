What to watch today: Futures steady with earnings, rising bond yields in focus

Johnson & Johnson's first-quarter earnings beat and revenue miss before the opening bell led about a dozen S&P 500 companies reporting financial results Tuesday. J&J lowered its full-year sales and profit outlook, and announced a halt in Covid vaccine sales guidance due to a global supply glut and demand uncertainty. J&J's board approved a 6.6% quarterly dividend increase to $1.13 per share. (CNBC)

Apollo Global Management (APO) may be willing provide financing for a Twitter (TWTR) buyout, according to sources who spoke to CNBC. However, the private equity giant isn't interested in joining other firms in a buyout bid. Last week, Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion. Financing parties are considering their willingness to lend to Musk or another potential buyer, sources added. (CNBC)



* Delta CEO says the airline tested SpaceX's Starlink internet for planes (WSJ)

The TSA will not enforce the Covid mask mandate on public transportation, after a federal judge in Florida on Monday vacated the Biden administration's national face-covering mandate for planes and other forms of public transportation. U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled the CDC had overstepped its authority. (CNBC)

Russia's long-anticipated offensive in east Ukraine appears to be underway after pulling back troops from the northern front. Kremlin forces unleashed attacks on a number of areas within the Donbas region. If successful, the eastern offensive would give Russian President Vladimir Putin a vital piece of Ukraine and a badly needed victory after plans to overrun the capital city of Kyiv failed. (CNBC)

The U.S. Secret Service has seized more than $102 million in illicit digital currencies since 2015. The head of the agency's investigations office told CNBC that cracking a crypto case is often like a "house of mirrors." Investigators are finding thieves will transfer stolen bitcoin and other digital currencies into stablecoins.

Nelson Peltz hosted a $5,000-a-plate fundraiser for Sen. Joe Manchin at the billionaire's sprawling Florida estate last month, where several top executives said they privately hoped the conservative Democrat would switch parties and run against President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, CNBC has learned.



* Don't blame stimulus checks for inflation, UBI Andrew Yang says (CNBC)

Amazon (AMZN) will conduct a racial-equity audit of its hourly workers after shareholders urged the company to provide more transparency into how its policies affect diversity, equity and workplace inclusion. Amazon will make the results of the audit public but didn't provide a completion date. (CNBC)



* CEOs made a median $20 million last year; 254x the average worker (CNBC Make It)

Investors turned increasingly cautious on Chinese stocks, especially those listed overseas, in the first quarter of the year that was rocked by geopolitical tensions and worries about growth. That's according to data from research firm EPFR Global. (CNBC)



* China's property sector could be turning around (CNBC)

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday took the wraps off its new EQS SUV, its first fully electric SUV built domestically for the U.S. market. The vehicle is the sibling of the EQS sedan, released last year, but with seating for up to seven people and a taller, bubblier stance. (CNBC)



* Audi’s new concept car is a self-driving ‘lounge on wheels’ for city travelers (CNBC)