How to make sure you're taking advantage of all employer benefits to grow your wealth

Many employers offer their workers benefits beyond just health insurance and retirement planning. These perks can range from mental health services to financial advice and can be used to grow your personal wealth. But many workers don't know what benefits they're eligible for. In fact, some 32% of employees said they are confused about their workplace benefits, according to a study from Businessolver. This confusion can be even more prevalent when it comes to benefits that aren't part of the enrollment process, unlike medical and retirement benefits.

5 money-saving tips from a TikTok lawyer who reads the fine print These are "oftentimes overlooked or forgotten about because [employees] don't see them in the enrollment flow and the employee isn't paying for them," said Sherri Bockhorst, senior vice president of innovation and strategy at Businessolver. "But there's a huge value to the employee for those benefits." Benefits that may be overlooked Workplace benefits that often don't require employee enrollment can include childcare and eldercare assistance, financial advice, fertility and adoption help, mental health services, fitness and wellness resources and more. Employees generally know less about these other perks and may not use them as much. About 55% of workers say they understand their financial benefits well, with similar rates for emotional and supplemental benefits, according to the Employee Benefit Research Institute.

"It seems that people are more likely to say that they understand the health benefits probably because they've been around longer," said Bridget Bearden, research and development strategist at EBRI. She added that over time, hopefully adoption of these other benefits will grow as they become more widespread. Why you should use all benefits offered Taking advantage of all the benefits offered to you at work can help you grow your wealth, improve your physical and emotional health, and increase your satisfaction with your job, Bearden said. First, many employers offer financial benefits that workers can utilize to help them shore up their finances and make sure they're on the right path for long-term goals. In addition, using other resources through your employer can mean you're getting a service for a discount. "Oftentimes, the employer can offer these services to workers at a rate that they wouldn't be able to find in the retail marketplace," said Bearden. "It's very important for employees to recognize that."

There couldn't be a better time to learn about what you already have available and not go spend money on these things. Paul Seegert managing partner at PCS Advisers