Jim Cramer names 4 stocks that can endure the Fed's 'aggressive tightening cycle'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday named four stocks that he believes can keep investors steady through market turmoil.

"As someone who thinks it's a good idea to stay in the market, I'm urging you to consider companies that fit the funnel … while avoiding almost anything else," he said.

"It's not that tough a prescription, but it's the one that works while we work our way through the [Federal Reserve]'s aggressive tightening cycle," he added.

The Fed said it plans to institute a series of interest rate hikes this year and tighten its balance sheet to offset soaring inflation.

The "Mad Money" host's comments come after the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday increased 0.7% while the S&P 500 was mostly flat at 4,459.45. The Nasdaq Composite decreased 1.2%.

Cramer also repeated his mantra that investors must stick to companies that make profits, return value to shareholders and have stock with reasonable valuations.

Here are his four picks of companies that meet his expectations:

Disney