If you think inflation's bad where you live, have a look at Russia

Elvira Nabiullina, Russia's central bank governor, said on Monday that further interest rate cuts may be necessary as the economy adjusts to new international sanctions.

Russian central bankers face the difficult task of balancing consumer stockpiling, supply shocks and a predicted slowdown in spending as tough international sanctions try to bring the Russian economy to its knees.

Russian inflation reached an annual 16.7% in March, but the central bank cut its main interest rate from 20% to 17% earlier this month as it looks to mitigate the impact of economic sanctions.

Central Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina on Monday suggested that policymakers "must have the possibility to lower the key rate faster," adding that the central bank would not try to rein in inflation by any means necessary as this would prevent businesses from adapting to the new economic environment.

The CBR more than doubled its main interest rate from 9.5% to 20% in late February, following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, as the country's ruble currency hit a record low amid a barrage of punitive international sanctions.

Despite monthly inflation in March hitting 7.61%, its highest rate since 1999, the central bank appears to be prioritizing supporting the economy through a transitional period as western sanctions, including the freezing of almost half of the CBR's foreign currency reserves, begin to bite.

Nabiullina said Monday that the CBR will aim to bring inflation back toward its 4% target in 2024, but the central bank governor indicated that the fallout from sanctions is beginning to spill over from financial markets to the real economy.