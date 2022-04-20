CNBC Pro

Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Nvidia, Apple, Amazon, Costco & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProDon't buy the dip: Netflix shares may be stuck here for a while, analysts say
Hannah Miao21 min ago
CNBC ProHere's what the analyst who predicted Netflix's struggles says is next for the stock
Jesse Pound29 min ago
CNBC Pro'Tesla is bigger than Musk': Jefferies says investors shouldn't be shaken by Twitter 'distraction'
Ryan Brownean hour ago
Read More