What we learned from the Biden, Harris tax returns, according to experts

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris after Biden signed H.R. 55, the "Emmett Till Antilynching Act," in Washingtonon March 29, 2022.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have released their 2021 tax returns, and there are a few key takeaways for the average American, experts say.

The president and first lady Jill Biden reported a joint adjusted gross income of $610,702, paying $150,439 in federal income tax at a 24.6% effective tax rate.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, showed roughly $1.7 million in earnings, spending $523,371 in federal taxes at a 31.6% tax rate.

Both returns were similar to 2020, putting them in the top 1% of filers, according to IRS data. By comparison, the average American paid 13.3% in 2019, according to the Tax Foundation.

More from Personal Finance:

These states are poised to pass personal finance education laws this year

Here's the average tax refund this year — and what you should do with yours

Medicare enrollees could see changes to health savings accounts rules

"They're both overpaying, particularly Kamala and her husband," said Eric Pierre, an Austin, Texas-based certified public accountant, owner of Pierre Accounting and co-host of the CPA Huddle podcast.

For example, Harris earned more than $450,000 in gross earnings as a writer in 2021 and skipped the chance to save on payroll taxes by structuring her business as an S-corporation.

After paying employee shareholders reasonable compensation, owners may also take distributions without the combined 15.3% for Social Security and Medicare taxes.

"She's probably going to make a lot more than her husband when she's not in office," he said, adding how an S-corporation may provide significant future savings.

There may also be missed opportunities for Emhoff, who received nearly $600,000 in partnership income in 2021, Pierre said.