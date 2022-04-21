A 28-year-old who made $100,000 in passive income 'in just one day' shares 5 books that helped her get started

When people think of what it takes to start a business, words like "struggle" and "stressful" come to mind. But it was rewriting this narrative that allowed me to achieve success as an entrepreneur.

I was always a shy and anxious person. But in 2020, I made an effort to rewire my mindset and started my Excel training side hustle, Miss Excel, by posting a TikTok video of me dancing in front of an Excel sheet.

My passion for teaching people how to use Excel shined through — and by February 2021, I was making enough money to quit my 9-to-5 job and grow my business full-time.

Since leveraging Miss Excel into a software training business, I've brought in more than $1 million in revenue. Ninety-five percent of that is in passive income course sales. At one point, I even made $100,000 in sales — in just one day.

Overcoming my fears and making this leap has allowed me to work about 15 hours per week, and spend the rest of my time traveling. Here are five books that helped me get started by boosting my confidence and growing my business mindset: