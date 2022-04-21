Erik ten Hag: Manchester United appoint Ajax boss as new manager

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, pictured here at the final cup match at the Johan Cruijff Arena on April 15, 2022 in Amsterdam, has been appointed as the new manager of Manchester United.

Manchester United have appointed Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their new manager, to replace interim Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.

Sky Sports News reported on March 31 that Ten Hag was in pole position to land the job over Mauricio Pochettino, with sources close to the manager and Ajax revealing compensation is below £2m.

The 52-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the option of a further 12 months. He told United's website: "It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead.

"I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.