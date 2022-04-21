European markets head for higher open; Ukraine war remains in focus

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher Thursday as investors keep an eye on developments in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 16 points higher at 7,636, Germany's DAX 45 points higher at 14,392, France's CAC 40 up 14 points at 6,638 and Italy's FTSE MIB 12 points higher at 24,545, according to data from IG.

The war in Ukraine remains at the forefront of market participants' minds in Europe, with the second phase of the conflict, focusing on the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, fully underway now.

Russia has set a new ultimatum for surrender in the heavily destroyed city of Mariupol, where Ukrainian forces and reportedly hundreds of civilians are holed up in the Azovstal steel plant. Meanwhile, officials in Ukraine continue to call for more weapons support and faster delivery as Russia intensifies its bombardment of the Donbas.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asked Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy if they would take meetings with him in their respective capitals.