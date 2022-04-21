Putin cancels plan to storm last stronghold in Mariupol; Russian ramp-up likely ahead of May 9

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his military to ditch its plan to storm the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged city of Mariupol, where several thousand Ukrainian troops as well as civilians are encamped, opting instead to continue to seal off the facility via blockade.

Russia's desire to show "significant successes" in the war ahead of its Victory Day on May 9 could affect how "quickly and forcefully" they attempt to conduct military operations in Ukraine, the U.K.'s defense ministry said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has presented a plan to halt Russia's ability to finance its war with oil and gas revenues by restricting key sectors in the country like banking, energy, transport, and import-export operations.