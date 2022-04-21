Supreme Court rules California law will decide case involving French painting, Nazis and Spanish museum

The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled Thursday that California property law will be used to decide who owns a French painting — now in the possession of a renowned museum in Spain — that a Jewish woman surrendered to the Nazis in 1939 so that she could flee Germany.

The Supreme Court said lower U.S. court rulings had incorrectly applied Spanish law to determine that the Thyssen-Bornemisza Collection Foundation in Madrid was the rightful owner of the Camille Pissarro painting, titled "Rue Saint-Honoré in the Afternoon, Effect of Rain."

In the decision, Justice Elena Kagan wrote that the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act requires that a court apply the same law that would apply in a similar lawsuit between two private parties. Kagan noted that in this case, that would be California state property law, as the Cassirer family has argued in its lawsuit against the Thyssen-Bornemisza Collection.

The dispute over the painting's ownership now will return to a federal district court to be decided under that law.

The Pissaro painting is believed to be worth tens of millions of dollars, Kagan wrote.

"The path of our decision has been as short as the hunt for Rue Saint-Honoré was long; our ruling is as simple as the conflict over its rightful owner has been vexed," Kagan wrote.

"A foreign state or instrumentality in an FSIA [Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act] suit is liable just as a private party would be ...That means the standard choice-of-law rule must apply. In a property-law dispute like this one, that standard rule is the forum State's (here, California's)—not any deriving from federal common law," Kagan wrote.

Claude Cassirer, who was the original plaintiff in the case, died in 2010.

His son, David Cassirer, succeeded him as a plaintiff in the case, as did the estate of Claude's late daughter, Ava, who died in 2018, and the Jewish Federation of San Diego.

"It's a lucky day, and a happy day and a long time coming," David Cassirer told CNBC in a phone interview Thursday after the ruling.

"It's very important to the family," said Cassirer, a 67-year-old resident of Telluride, Colo.

"The Supreme Court is sending out a message that I think will be heard all over the world: You don't get to keep artwork that was stolen by the Nazis from Holocaust victims."

"My father would have been thrilled" by the ruling," Cassirer said. "He always thought the greatest day of his life ... was when he became a U.S. citizen."

Cassirer blasted the Thyssen-Bornemisza Collection Foundation for "not doing the right thing here," saying the museum had to have known that the Pissaro had been looted by the Nazis. He noted that a label for his family's former art gallery in Berlin is still stuck on the back of the painting, which is on display at the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum.