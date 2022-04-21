White House sees strong GDP growth in 2022 despite inflation risks

The White House sees more risks to U.S. economic activity in the months ahead thanks to rising prices and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but still expects healthy GDP growth in 2022.

A senior administration official told CNBC that the recent rise in energy and food prices — caused in large part by Moscow's attack on its neighbor — and ongoing supply chain hiccups are two of few "additional" risks to U.S. GDP growth this year.

But despite the inflationary concerns, most economic data points to another strong year for the U.S. economy as measured by job gains, household savings and real income, the official said.

"We are facing real risks and some challenges," the person said. "One risk is the war that Putin has started in Ukraine. That has real effects on the U.S. economy, largely through energy prices and food."

But "when you put it all together, the U.S. economy is in a strong position, even as we face some additional risks in the months ahead," the official said.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss private White House forecasts, said the administration was encouraged to see the International Monetary Fund estimate that the U.S. will see its gross domestic product grow 3.7% this year. That compares with forecasts of economic growth of 2.1% for Germany, 2.5% for South Korea and 3.7% for the United Kingdom.

The Russian economy, overwhelmed by a barrage of sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies, is expected to contract by 8.5%, according to IMF projections.

The remarks from the White House come as a growing number of economists tweak economic forecasts to include red-hot inflation, tapering growth from the Covid-19 rebound and a historically tight labor market.

President Joe Biden is sympathetic to those trends, the official said, and will continue to explore all viable options available to the Oval Office to quell prices.