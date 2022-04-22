5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

1. Futures mixed after Fed's Powell knocked markets for a loop

Pedestrians walk past the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Eric Thayer | Reuters

U.S. stock futures were mixed Friday, one day following an afternoon market sell-off on hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, which wiped out strong morning gains. Rising bond yields, which continued Friday, hit the Nasdaq particularly hard Thursday, with the tech-heavy index dropping 2% in a second straight session of big losses. The Nasdaq remained in a sharp correction and was close to bear market territory, defined by a drop of 20% or more from recent highs. The index last closed at a record in November.

2. Bond yields soar as a hawkish Powell confirms recent Fed chatter

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, attends the National Association of Business Economicseconomic policy conference in Washington, D.C, United States on March 21, 2022. Yasin Ozturk | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield on Friday neared 3% as the short end of the yield curve saw the 5-year top that level as Powell confirmed what many other Fed officials have said lately that interest rates may need to be increased at a stronger pace to fight inflation. During an International Monetary Fund panel discussion Thursday moderated by CNBC's Sara Eisen, the Fed chief said that "50 basis points will be on the table for the May meeting." The central bank raised rates by 25 basis points at its March meeting, the first hike in more than three years. The market expects rate increases at each of the remaining six meetings in 2022.

3. Gap shares sink on outlook cut, Old Navy head departure

Traffic passes by an Old Navy and GAP stores in Times Square, March 1, 2019 in New York City. Drew Angerer | Getty Images

Shares of Gap sank roughly 15% in Friday's premarket, the morning after the clothing retailer cut its growth outlook due to increasing competition and more promotions. The company also announced that the CEO of its Old Navy division, Nancy Green, is leaving her post. In addition to Old Navy and its namesake brand, Gap is also behind the Banana Republic and Athleta lines. Gap said it will provide an updated fiscal 2022 outlook when it reports quarterly results, scheduled for May 26.

4. CNN+ will shut down April 30, just one month after launch

A Jeep Wrangler Rubicon sits on an outdoor track during the press preview of the International Auto Show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City on April 13, 2022. Timothy A. Clary | AFP | Getty Images

Warner Bros. Discovery is shutting down CNN+ at the end of the month, just weeks after the stand-alone streaming news service launched. The company said customers will get prorated refunds on subscription fees. CNN+ garnered fewer than 10,000 daily active viewers in the two weeks after its start. The service was rolled out shortly before AT&T's then-WarnerMedia unit and Discovery completed their merger on April 8. Warner Bros. Discovery hasn't officially outlined its streaming ambitions yet, but as CNBC has previously reported, the goal is to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ with other programming from WarnerMedia.

5. Florida Republicans vote to dissolve Disney's special district