CNBC Pro

Bernstein says UK stocks are looking cheap — and picks 6 names it says have serious upside

Lucy Handley@lucyhandley
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProGoldman likes Meta's moves in the metaverse — and gives the stock serious upside
Lucy Handley3 hours ago
CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Exxon, Coinbase, Apple, Amazon & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProRBC bets on Exxon, says Chevron looks 'increasingly expensive' in tightening oil market
Samantha Subin
Read More