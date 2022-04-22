Singapore is moving closer toward pre-pandemic living

Singapore is set to ease most Covid measures from April 26, authorities said.

SINGAPORE — Singapore is set to remove nearly all virus safety measures from Tuesday as the city-state seeks to return to pre-Covid living, authorities announced on Friday.

There will be no more social distancing or limits to the number of people at social gatherings.

Fully vaccinated travelers will no longer need to take Covid tests before departing for Singapore. On-arrival tests have been waived since April 1.

"Things continue to look up for us. Our social resilience is strong and now we are in a comfortable position. We can therefore afford to take further steps to restore pre Covid-19 normalcy," said Ong Ye Kung, Singapore's health minister.

"However, given the risk over the horizon, we should not declare a Freedom Day until the pandemic is truly over. Instead, we will step down but not dismantle our measures completely," he added.

From April 26, social gatherings will no longer be limited to 10 people, all workers can return to their workplaces, and most larger events spaces can be used at 100% of their capacity. Contact tracing will also largely be stopped.