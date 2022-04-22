CNBC Pro

UBS downgrades Union Pacific, says it doesn't have enough railroad crews to keep up with demand

thumbnail
Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProDeutsche Bank downgrades Jetblue and says the airline stock could be stuck for a while
Hannah Miaoan hour ago
CNBC ProCiti upgrades Dow Inc, notes it has a history of beating the market during inflationary times
Hannah Miao2 hours ago
CNBC ProJPMorgan upgrades United and American airlines shares, sees near 50% upside ahead for one
Hannah Miao2 hours ago
Read More