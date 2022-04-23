Elon Musk says he confronted Bill Gates about shorting Tesla

CEO of Tesla Elon Musk says he confronted fellow billionaire Bill Gates about whether he was shorting Tesla's stock. Musk is seen here at the Tesla Giga Texas manufacturing "Cyber Rodeo" grand opening party on April 7, 2022.

Elon Musk has accused Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates of shorting Tesla.

In a tweet on Friday, the Tesla CEO admitted that he asked Gates if he was short-selling shares of the electric carmaker. When investors short a stock, they are betting that the price of the asset will fall.

"I heard from multiple people at TED that Gates still had half billion short against Tesla, which is why I asked him, so it's not exactly top secret," Musk said in the tweet.

He was responding to a Twitter user's question on whether a screengrab of a supposed text conversation between the two billionaires was real.

The Tesla chief's response was: "Yeah, but I didn't leak it to NYT. They must have got it through friends of friends."

In the text exchange, which couldn't be independently verified by CNBC, Musk asked Gates: "Do you still have a half billion dollar short position against Tesla?"

To which Gates replied: "Sorry to say I haven't closed it out. I would like to discuss philanthropy possibilities."

Musk shot back: "Sorry, I cannot take your philanthropy on climate change seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla, the company doing the most to solve climate change."