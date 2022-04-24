Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters third month; senior U.S. government officials due in Kyiv. Follow our live updates

Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its third month on Sunday, a conflict that has killed thousands and led to the worst refugee crisis Europe has seen since World War II.

The U.K.'s ministry of defense said Sunday that Ukraine has managed to repel numerous assaults and inflicted "significant cost" on Russian forces after Moscow refocused efforts on the Donbas region.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Ukraine on Sunday to discuss military aid, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters in Kyiv. The Pentagon would not comment on Zelenskyy's claim, according to two defense officials.