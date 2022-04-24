Tiny, landlocked Moldova struggles to deal with the fallout of Russia's war on Ukraine

A man holds his child as families, who fled Ukraine due to the Russian invasion, wait to enter a refugee camp in the Moldovan capital Chisinau on March 3, 2022.

WASHINGTON — Russia's war on Ukraine has exposed a host of new threats for the tiny, landlocked nation of Moldova, which has grappled with an influx of Ukrainian refugees while maintaining a total dependence on Russian gas.

Moldova is Eastern Europe's smallest nation, with a population of fewer than 3 million and a landmass slightly larger than the state of Maryland. In less than two months, however, it has been overwhelmed by hundreds of thousands of civilians fleeing Russia's ongoing military campaign.

"Of course, we cannot compare ourselves with Ukraine and the tragedy for which Ukraine is going through," Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nicu Popescu told a table of think-tank experts at the German Marshall Fund in Washington, D.C., on April 19.

"But we are the most fragile neighbor of Ukraine because we are the country that is most affected and we are the country that has the fewest resources to deal with the situation and the fallout from the war," Popescu added.

Popescu, who wrapped a series of meetings at the State Department last week, said that more than 400,000 people fleeing Russian President Vladimir Putin's war have crossed into Moldova.

"We've let everyone in because they are escaping the war," Popescu said, adding that Moldova relaxed entry and visa requirements for Ukrainian nationals and is currently working to provide long-term access to health care and education.

"This is much faster, much bigger than anything that has been seen," Popescu said, adding that the refugee crisis has threatened Moldova's stability and economic development.