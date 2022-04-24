Tyson Fury hints he will retire after knocking out Dillian Whyte to retain WBC heavyweight title

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Tyson Fury celebrates victory as referee Mark Lyson checks on Dillian Whyte after the WBC World Heavyweight Title Fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Tyson Fury has suggested he will retire after retaining his WBC heavyweight title and undefeated record with a devastating sixth-round knockout of Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium.

Fury, who has now won 32 and drawn one of his 33 bouts, floored Whyte with a stunning right uppercut in front of 94,000 fans in the capital.

The 33-year-old then said "I think this is it" when asked in the ring whether he would fight again.

Fury told BT Sport: "I promised my lovely wife Paris that after the third fight with Deontay Wilder that would be it and I meant it.

"I then got offered to fight at Wembley and I thought I owed it to the fans, to every person in the United Kingdom, to come here and fight.

"Now it's all done I have to be a man of my word. I think this is it, it might be the final curtain for The Gypsy King and what a way to go out!"

Fury's promoter, Frank Warren, told BT Sport: "If it was going to be the last fight, it'll be the last fight. That's his decision, he's the guy getting in the ring. If it is his last fight, he has gone out on such a high."

Fury outboxed challenger Whyte before flattening him, with referee Mark Lyson waving off the fight with one second remaining in the sixth round.

However, the champion showed Whyte respect afterwards, saying he believes the Brixton-based boxer will be a world champion one day.