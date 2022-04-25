Asia-Pacific stocks set to open lower after Wall Street sell-off

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific are expected to open lower on Monday following a sell-off on Wall Street on Friday.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 26,705 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 26,710. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,105.26.

Australia and New Zealand markets are closed on Monday for a holiday.

U.S. stock futures were down slightly after a sell-off Friday, when the Dow Jones Industrial average plunged more than 900 points. The S&P 500 closed down 2.8% at 4,271.78, for its worst day since March. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 2.6% to 12,839.29.

On the economic data front, Singapore is set to report consumer price inflation.

Chinese telecommunications company ZTE and South Korea's Hyundai Motor will report earnings on Monday.