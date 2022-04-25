European markets are set to fall at the open; France's Macron to be re-elected as president

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open sharply lower on Monday as the sell-off in global markets continues into the new trading week.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 94 points lower at 7,533, Germany's DAX 241 points lower at 13,901 and France's CAC 40 down 72 points at 6,509, according to data from IG.

Investors in Europe will also be digesting the projected result of the French presidential election on Monday, and monitoring the latest developments in Ukraine.

France's Emmanuel Macron looks set to have comfortably beaten his rival Marine Le Pen in Sunday's election, securing a second term as president on his pro-business and pro-EU agenda.

Official results showed centrist Macron of the La Republique En Marche party gaining 58.5% in the second and final round of voting. Le Pen of the nationalist and far-right National Rally party had almost 42% of the vote.