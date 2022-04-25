GE hoping to 3D print concrete components for wind turbines so it can save on transportation costs

In this article SGRE-ES

GE

HOL.N-CH

A Haliade-X wind turbine photographed in the Netherlands on March 2, 2022. The Haliade-X is part of a new generation of huge turbines set to be installed in the years ahead. Peter Boer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A new research facility which hopes to 3D print the concrete bases of giant wind turbine towers has been launched, with those involved in the project hoping it will help to lower costs for the industry as turbines grow in size. In an announcement last week, GE Renewable Energy said the research would "enable GE to 3D print the bottom portion of the wind turbine towers on-site at wind farms." This would also, it said, reduce transportation costs. Danielle Merfeld, who is chief technology officer at GE Renewable Energy, said in a statement that it was "particularly important to continuously improve the ways we design, manufacture, transport, and construct the large components of modern wind farms." The facility in Bergen, New York, is described as being "at the heart" of a collaboration with cement giant Holcim and Cobod, a firm which specializes in 3D printing. The multi-year partnership was announced back in 2020.

According to GE, the printer in Bergen is "the size of a three story building" and able to print tower sections as tall as 20 meters. Henrik Lund-Nielsen, the founder and general manager of Cobod, said the printer was "the largest of its kind in the world" and could "print in excess of 10 tons of real concrete per hour." A grant from the U.S. Department of Energy has helped support research at the site, where a 20-strong team is pushing ahead with optimizing the technology. It's expected that "first applications in the field" will take place at some point in the next five years, GE says. The work being done in New York state represents just one example of how companies involved in the wind energy sector are looking to find new ways of developing turbines. Firms such as Sweden-based Modvion, for instance, are focused on developing wind turbine towers using laminated wood. In April 2020, the business said it had installed a 30-meter tower on an island near Gothenburg.