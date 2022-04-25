CNBC Pro

Goldman says Fed tightening could lead to good outcome for economy, but poor one for investors

thumbnail
Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProHow this small-cap fund is beating the market in 2022 with eclectic value investing
Hannah Miao
watch now
VIDEO14:34
CNBC ProAmerican Express, Snap and Cleveland-Cliffs are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers April 22
Brian Clark
CNBC ProMarkets are cranking up their expectations for Fed interest rate hikes
Jeff Cox
Read More