Half of parents still financially support their adult children, study shows

Throughout the pandemic, many adults turned to a likely safety net: their parents.

From buying food to paying for their cell phone plan or covering health and auto insurance, half of parents with a child over 18 provide them with at least some financial support, according to a report by Savings.com.

These parents are shelling out roughly $1,000 a month, on average, on such expenses, the report found.

Young adults just starting out have faced significant financial hurdles over the last few years, including an uneven job market, hefty student loan bills from school and soaring housing costs.

In 2020, the share of those living with their parents (often referred to as "boomerang kids") temporarily spiked to a historic high.

And yet, 62% of adult children living at home don't contribute to household expenses at all, Savings.com found.

Now, inflation poses new challenges for achieving financial independence.