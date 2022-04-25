Judge orders Cushman & Wakefield to comply with Trump property subpoenas for NY attorney general probe

Anti-Trump demonstrators gather outside of the New York County Supreme Court in New York City, U.S., April 25, 2022.

A New York judge Monday ordered commercial real-estate services giant Cushman & Wakefield to comply with subpoenas about its appraisals of several Trump Organization properties that are being eyed in a civil investigation by the New York Attorney General's Office, a spokesperson for that office said.

The order by Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron came hours after the same judge held former President Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to comply with another subpoena issued by Attorney General Letitia James seeking business documents as part of her probe.

The judge, a Democrat who was elected to the bench in 2015, said Trump would have to pay $10,000 per day in penalties for every day he failed to turn over the documents. Trump's lawyer said she would appeal that ruling.

"For the second time today, a judge has made clear that no one is above the law," James said in a statement. "Cushman & Wakefield's work for Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization is clearly relevant to our investigation, and we are pleased that has now been confirmed by the court. Our investigation will continue undeterred."

James' investigation is focused on allegations that the Trump Organization misstated the true values of multiple real-estate assets when it applied for loans and insurance coverage, and in tax-related filings, in an effort to obtain more favorable financial terms.