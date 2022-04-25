Macron has won France's presidential election. But the far-right is upping its game

Addressing her supporters in Paris Sunday night, Le Pen conceded defeat but said: "We have nevertheless been victorious."

French President Emmanuel Macron may have just won a second term in office, but political analysts believe the continued rise of the far-right will cause him significant headaches over the coming years.

"The actual closeness, relative closeness of the vote and the fact that [Marine] Le Pen got over 40%, I think that's a damning indictment on the state of French politics and perhaps actually the state of inequality and living standards across Europe," Julian Howard, head of multi-asset solutions at asset management firm GAM, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Monday.

Centrist Macron obtained 58.54% of the votes on Sunday, whereas his nationalist and far-right rival Le Pen got 41.46%. Back in 2017, when the two politicians also disputed the second round of the French presidential vote, Macron won with 66.1% versus Le Pen's 33.9%.

Addressing her supporters in Paris Sunday night, Le Pen conceded defeat but said: "We have nevertheless been victorious."

"The ideas we represent are reaching a peak," she added, while mentioning that in upcoming legislative elections in June, her party — National Rally — will be a "true opposition" to Macron and France's political establishment.

In France, the president is the highest figure of the state, but the upcoming parliamentary elections for the National Assembly will show whether Macron will be able to easily pass new laws or face tough roadblocks to get his pro-business and pro-EU agenda through.

One of the challenges for his second term, as stated by Macron on Sunday, is unifying France.