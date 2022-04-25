Powerball's next jackpot is $421 million. Here's how much winners have hauled in over the years

There's a chance — a tiny one — that a Powerball player will manage to turn $2 into $421 million on Monday night.

That's the jackpot amount heading into the week's first drawing, which comes on the heels of 29 pulls — three weekly — with no one hitting the top prize. The cash option, which most winners choose instead of receiving the money spread over three decades, is $252.1 million.

Of course, the odds are stacked against players, especially for the larger prizes. For the jackpot, a single ticket has a 1 in 292 million chance of matching all six numbers drawn. Even the chance of winning $1 million is steep: about 1 in 11.7 million.

Nevertheless, someone will become an awful lot richer when the jackpot is won, whether Monday or down the road. The amount will be added to the $25 billion in jackpot money that's been won since Powerball held its first drawing in April 1992.

This included a nearly $1.6 billion jackpot, which was won in January 2016 and holds the record for the largest ever. (A Mega Millions jackpot nabbed in October 2018 isn't far behind, at $1.5 billion.)

Lower-tier prizes— which generally range from $4 to as much as $2 million — have delivered another $23 billion to winning players over the last three decades. There also have been 470 tickets that won $2 million, and 2,424 tickets that hit $1 million prizes.