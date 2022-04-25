You might be getting a letter from the IRS—here's why you shouldn't ignore it

If you want your tax refund quickly, don't ignore letters from the Internal Revenue Service.

Even though Tax Day has passed, letters are common this time of year. They're usually requests for more information relating to your tax return or to verify your identity. If you don't reply, you could be delaying your tax refund for weeks or months, or possibly leaving it unclaimed.

You might also get what's known as an adjustment letter, which gives notice about additional taxes owed or a change in your refund amount. Typically, the adjustment is based on incorrect information that was entered on your tax return.

These letters provide instructions on how to pay any taxes owed and how to dispute your claim if you think the IRS has made an error in their calculations.

Here are three things to do if you receive an IRS letter or notice.