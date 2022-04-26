CNBC Pro

Here are 10 steady dividend stocks investors can use to counter surging inflation

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProEnergy's in a supercycle and investors should own these stocks, says JPMorgan
Pippa Stevens3 hours ago
CNBC ProAlmost none of the Berkshire Hathaway analysts recommend buying the conglomerate’s stock
Yun Li
CNBC ProWarren Buffett is on a roll. Here is what's behind his big moves and what could come next
Yun Li
Read More