Cramer's lightning round: Fluor is not a buy

Krystal Hur@kryshur
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Fluor Corp: "Under no circumstance do you want to buy Fluor. That business is way too hard."

Plains All American Pipeline LP: "I'd rather do Enterprise Products Partners or Oneok, but I have to admit, Plains is making a comeback."

Transocean Ltd: "They can be okay."

Tilray Brands Inc: "Until we get federal legislation [legalizing cannabis], period, these stocks are impossible to own."

Ally Financial Inc: "I'd prefer you own one of the majors."

Veru Inc: "We need to see a little bit more. ... It could be a very big drug."

