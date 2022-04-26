Cramer's lightning round: Fluor is not a buy

Loading chart...

Fluor Corp: "Under no circumstance do you want to buy Fluor. That business is way too hard."

Transocean Ltd: "They can be okay."

Tilray Brands Inc: "Until we get federal legislation [legalizing cannabis], period, these stocks are impossible to own."

Ally Financial Inc: "I'd prefer you own one of the majors."

