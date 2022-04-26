European markets head for higher open as global sell-off goes into reverse

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher on Tuesday as market sentiment rallies after a sell-off continued in regional markets at the start of the week.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 64 points higher at 7,456, Germany's DAX 179 points higher at 14,106, France's CAC 40 up 93 points at 6,528 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 332 points at 23,865, according to data from IG.

The higher open expected in Europe comes after Chinese stocks reversed early declines on Tuesday after plunging the previous day, despite Covid fears in China as Beijing expands mass testing.