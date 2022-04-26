Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for Covid, is not exhibiting symptoms

US Vice President Kamala Harris addresses a multilateral meeting with the Estonian Prime Minister, the Latvian President and the Lithuanian President during the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 18, 2022.

Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, her office said, noting that she didn't have any symptoms and hadn't been in close contact with the president or first lady.

Harris, 57, "will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President's residence," her press secretary, Kirsten Allen, said in a statement.

Harris, who is first in the presidential line of succession, is the highest-ranking official in the Biden administration to contract Covid. President Joe Biden has so far avoided the virus, even after coming into close proximity with numerous government officials who later tested positive.

Harris is not considered a close contact to Biden or first lady Jill Biden "due to their respective recent travel schedules," Allen's statement said.

The vice president is fully vaccinated against the Covid, and received her second booster shot earlier this month.

Harris tested positive for Covid on both rapid and PCR tests, her office said Tuesday, adding that she will return to the White House when she tests negative.

The vice president's diagnosis comes amid an uptick in Covid cases in the U.S. in recent weeks, which in some areas appears to be driven by a new omicron subvariant BA.2. The upward trend, while far below the peak spread of the virus during the winter months, has led some officials to keep some social distancing measures in place.

Earlier Tuesday, two Democratic senators, Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Oregon's Ron Wyden, both announced that they tested positive for COvid and were feeling mild symptoms.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.