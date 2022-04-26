CNBC Investing Club

Microsoft's excellent quarter provides a good test for this sinking market

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubHere's everything Ford CEO Jim Farley said about making 600,000 EVs by 2023
Kevin Stankiewicz3 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubGood news for Amazon, Alphabet: Despite reopening, analyst sees e-commerce growing fast
Zev Fima3 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubWe're buying more shares of this undervalued health stock to maximize future returns
Jim Cramer5 hours ago
Read More