The threat of nuclear war is real, top Russian official says; U.S. wants to see Moscow 'weakened'. Follow our live updates

A worker walks atop a pile of coal at a coal yard near a mine on November 23, 2021 in India. Russian and Indian officials met last week hoping to resolve coking coal supply issues, a trade source and an Indian government source said, according to Reuters.

Officials from Russia and India met last week in hopes of resolving coking coal supply issues, Reuters reported citing sources.

Russian coking coal exports to Indian steelmakers have stalled since March due to payment methods, a trade source and an Indian government source said, according to Reuters. That's despite New Delhi signing a plan last year to import coking coal from Russia.

Coking coal is essential in the production of steel, and Russia typically supplies about 30% of the coking needs of the European Union, Japan and South Korea.

Russian trade officials are reportedly concerned about the sanctions from the West and requested that India continue with the deal, the sources said.

Indian officials were invited to visit Russia to strategize how to secure smooth shipments of coking coal, sources said, according to Reuters.

— Chelsea Ong