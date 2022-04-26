Twitter will have a 'hard time' keeping Trump off if he runs in 2024, says Rep. Khanna

US Representative Ro Khanna, Democrat of California, speaks during a press conference following a vote in the US House on ending US military involvement in the war in Yemen, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, April 4, 2019.

Though Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter has renewed questions of whether former President Donald Trump would be reinstated on the platform, one Democratic lawmaker said Tuesday the company will likely have to do so if he runs for another term, regardless of its new ownership.

"If he's the Republican nominee or if he's a major candidate, I think regardless of whether it's Elon Musk, I think probably anyone at Twitter would find a hard time saying that that person should be denied access to the platform," Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., told Andrew Ross Sorkin on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

But, Donald Trump said Monday he wouldn't return to Twitter even if Elon Musk reversed the former president's ban.

"I was disappointed by the way I was treated by Twitter. I won't be going back on Twitter," the former president told CNBC's Joe Kernen. Trump said he will instead be on Truth Social, which has been billed as a free speech alternative to Big Tech platforms and is part of the Trump Media & Technology Group.

Khanna said it was "appropriate" for Twitter to temporarily suspend Trump for incitement of violence following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. But he questioned the idea that Twitter would be able to maintain its permanent ban on Trump's account.

"I just don't think you can keep a Republican leading contender off a platform unless there's, again, repeated bad action," Khanna said.

Khanna added that Twitter will need a plan for how to contend with further infractions by Trump if he is let back on the service.

"The question is, if he does enter the race in '24 and he's allowed back on, then what are the safeguards and guardrails saying if you incite violence again you'll be back off," Khanna said. "But my sense is that decision would be made regardless if it was Elon Musk."

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

