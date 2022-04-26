Warner Bros. Discovery posts 13% revenue jump, 2 million new streaming subscribers in Q1

Warner Bros. Discovery reported a 13% revenue jump and consistent streaming subscriber growth for its fiscal first quarter Tuesday. The results don't include first-quarter performance from WarnerMedia, which Discovery bought this month.

The company reported revenue of $3.16 billion and net income of $456 million. Shares rose as much as 2% in premarket trading.

Here are the key numbers:

Earnings per share: 69 cents, compared with 21 cents in last year's first quarter

$3.16 billion, compared with $2.79 billion in last year's first quarter Discovery streaming customers: 24 million, up 2 million from the prior quarter

The newly combined Warner Bros. Discovery, a result of the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger that closed April 8, debuts as a pure-play media company that investors can compare to Disney, Netflix and Paramount Global. Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav hopes to show Wall Street the new entity's assets, including streaming services HBO Max and Discovery+, can compete globally for market share against the biggest entertainment companies in the world.

"We are putting together the strategic framework and organization to drive our balanced approach to growing our businesses and maximizing the value of our storytelling, news and sports," Zaslav said in a statement. "I could not be more excited about the massive opportunity ahead."

The combined WarnerMedia-Discovery company has a market valuation of more than $50 billion.